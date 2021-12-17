Tributes paid to APS martyrs

MULTAN: South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar Thursday paid tributes to martyrs of Army Public School.

Addressing a ceremony, Saqib said history would not forget the sacrifices of daring students and teachers of the APS, Peshawar. He said the day is a dark day in the history of the country and injuries of the APS tragedy were very deep but this incident united the nation and security agencies started the war on terrorism with a new determination. He said they paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for its successful fight against terrorism. He said there is no place for terrorism, extremism and fanaticism in the country.

Meanwhile, the Women University organised a ceremony to pay tremendous tributes to the martyrs of APS Peshawar under the auspices of Director Student Affairs. Chairpersons and students of all departments attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, WUM Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi said seven years have passed since the incident of APS Peshawar but the injuries are still deep and open in the heart of the entire nation. She said the impact of this incident was very deep but the determination of the Pakistani nation is much higher. She said some 147 students and school staff embraced martyrdom in the attack. WUM Director Students Affairs Dr Adeela Saeed said December 16 is the darkest day of history. It is also a day of reflection and self-knowledge when we remember the lost souls and offer sacrifices of devotion and homage to them.