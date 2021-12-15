Removal of hurdles to Afghan trade sought

PESHAWAR: The participants of a meeting on Tuesday called for a proper mechanism at the governmental level to remove hurdles to trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Hasnain Khurshid, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) Chief Executive Officer Hassan Daud Butt and Honorary Consul General of Tajikistan in Peshawar, Said Mehmood here at the Chamber’s House.

SCCI Senior Vice-President Imran Khan, Ghazanfar Bilour, Zahidullah Shinwari, Malik Imran Ishaq, Manzoor Elahi, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Laiq Zada and others were present there as well.

The participants said improvement in Pak-Afghan trade and exports to the Central Asian Republics was imperative to bring about economic prosperity in the country. They called for taking proactive measures to facilitate the business community on both sides of the border and benefitting from the Afghanistan market and onward to regional countries toenhance regional trade via landlocked Afghanistan. SCC President Hasnain Khurshid stressed the need for removing impediment to Pak-Afghan trade, which, he said, was important to strengthen economic and trade relations as well as improve regional trade.