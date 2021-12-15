NCOC to decide on winter vacation today

Schoolchildren studying in a classroom. File photo

Islamabad: A final decision on winter vacation in the countrywide educational institutions will be made by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) today (Wednesday).

This was decided during the 34th meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference here on Tuesday.

The education ministers held a meeting to discuss several issues, including shifting winter vacation to January 2022.



The Sindh government has already announced winter vacations in educational institutions from Dec 20 to Jan 3.

A handout issued by the federal education ministry said that recommendations were taken from all the provinces regarding the date for winter vacations. "A final decision will be taken at tomorrow's NCOC meeting," the statement said.

The meeting also directed all provinces and textbook boards to publish the cabinet-approved political map of the country. "Before this, different maps were being published in different provinces," the statement said.

Educational institutions have already been teaching using the new political map of the country, which was introduced by the federal government a couple of years ago, essentially asserting its longstanding position on the Kashmir and Sir Creek issues.