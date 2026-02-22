Photo: Sterling K. Brown's wife Ryan Michelle Bathe reveals initial hesitation before taking on new role

Ryan Michelle Bathe has revealed why she was initially unsure about hosting the recap podcast for Paradise.

According to a recent report by Us Weekly, Bathe, who has been married to Sterling K. Brown, admitted she had doubts before agreeing to take on the role.

The actress, who is also set to appear in a mystery role in season two, explained that she questioned whether the show could live up to its first season.

“Initially, I was a little bit lukewarm about doing the podcast because I was like, ‘There’s no way [they can top season 1],’” Bathé, 49, shared.

She praised the show’s creator while admitting she expected the second season to fall short.

“[Creator] Dan [Fogelman] is a genius. He’s got great writers but I thought that it’s not going to be as good as season 1.”

“How do you top perfection? You can’t match perfection. So I was going to try it but I was [preparing] for a sophomore slump. I was wrong. Not only was I wrong — but I was so very wrong.”

Bathe went on to explain that watching the new season completely changed her perspective and impressed her even more than she expected.

“It’s incredible. I don’t know how they create a perfect season of television in season one and then take it apart and take the pieces and put them back together in an even more — or just as interesting — way. I kept asking that question and they’re all so humble.”