Kate Middleton 2026 BAFTA dress honours Queen Elizabeth priceless diamonds

Kate Middleton stuns crowd at 2026 BAFTA with dress with Queen Elizabeth's iconic earrings

Kate Middleton left the crowd speechless at the 2026 BAFTAs. With her dress, a blush Gucci gown, she dazzled on the red carpet. But in her stunning display, there is a piece of Queen Elizabeth, which completed her look.



It was an heirloom: Greville Diamond Chandelier Earrings.

Cartier, a French luxury brand, created the eye-catching pieces in 1918. Later, it was given as a present at the late monarch's wedding in 1947. At multiple occasions, the Queen wore the silver drop earrings, placing them under the spotlight.

Now, her daughter-in-law put them in the limelight on her surprise return to the British Oscars for the first time since 2023.

With her, Prince William – who has been BAFTA president since 2010 – appeared in a dazzling burgundy velvet evening jacket by Giorgio Armani.

The power couple's stunning entry comes after the royal family is facing a crisis over ex-Prince Andrew's scandals and his links with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Though the pair's body language seemingly did not give away any sign of tension or pressure, their appearance, however, marked the first time they were seen in public since the former prince's arrest on Thursday.

He was arrested over suspicion that he may misuse his public office as the UK's trade envoy, which included accusations of sharing classified documents with Epstein.