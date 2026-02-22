Photo: Liza Minnelli recalls rare backstage memory with mum Judy Garland in new memoir

Liza Minnelli has shared painful backstage memory of performing with the Hollywood icon and her mum Judy Garland.

The singer reflected at a complicated moment she shared on stage with her late mother.

In her upcoming memoir Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! shared by PEOPLE Magazine, the 79-year-old, entertainer recalled performing alongside the Hollywood legend at the London Palladium in 1965.

She shared the mood swings of her mother, watching her teenage daughter perform.

While Garland initially seemed thrilled enjoying her performance, the mood quickly shifted as the night went on.

Minnelli commented that at that time she found Garland not just an ordinary mother but rather the legendary icon.

"After my first song [on opening night] I heard her shout, 'Yeah, baby! Go get ’em!'

"After the second song, another 'Yeah!' but not quite as strong. By the third song, let’s just say she was losing enthusiasm.

"I heard her whispering to our producer, Harold Davison, 'Harold, get her off my f****** stage!'

"I just kept singing to wild applause as Mama fumed. I had a stunning realisation. I had begun the night as Mama’s daughter. Now, I was onstage with Judy Garland."

Elsewhere in the memoir, Minnelli reflected on her unusual childhood growing up around her famous mother and life on tour.

"I’ll never forget the day she sat us down and gave Lorna and me a choice; Joey was less than one year old.

"We could stay in school in Los Angeles. Or we could come on the road with her. We’d be in and out of different hotels, schools (I’d eventually attend 22 of them), and cities. 'When do we leave?' we answered in unison."

Minnelli also revealed that as a teenager she often found herself caring for her mom during difficult periods in her life.

"At 13, I was my mother’s caretaker - a nurse, doctor, pharmacologist, and psychiatrist rolled into one. I lost count of the times I called doctors to say she’d run out of pills. I’d say, 'I’m a kid! Please fill my mama’s prescription!'"

Garland died from an accidental overdose in June 1969 at the age of 47, and Minnelli believes one of her mother's lasting legacies was the struggle she inherited.