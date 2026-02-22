NFL star Rondale Moore dies aged 25, Minnesota Vikings pay tribute

The Minnesota Vikings have paid tribute to wide receiver Rondale Moore after the 25-year-old was found dead at his home in New Albany, Indiana.

Police were called to a property on Saturday night where Moore was discovered in a garage and taken to a nearby hospital, according to the BBC.

He was later pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination is due to take place as authorities work to establish the cause of death.

In a statement, the Vikings said they were 'deeply saddened' by Moore’s passing and had spoken with his family to offer condolences.

The team added that counselling and emotional support would be made available to players, coaches and staff.

Moore had only recently joined Minnesota after time with other NFL sides. He spent three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals following his selection in the second round of the 2021 draft, later moving to the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell described Moore as a humble and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots, adding that the team was heartbroken he would not get the chance to continue his NFL career.

The National Football League also expressed sadness over what it called the 'tragic passing' of the player.

During his career, Moore recorded 135 catches for 1,201 yards while playing for the Cardinals, establishing himself as a promising receiver before injuries disrupted his progress.

His former team said they were devastated by the news and offered condolences to his family, friends and teammates, the BBC reported.