Andrew arrest fallout: Princess Beatrice, Eugenie face demands over dropping royal titles

Royal expert calls on Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to drop royal titles over father Andrew's scandal

Anger over Andrew's links with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is expanding to his family, particularly his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.



Critics say the York sisters – despite the fallout of their father's scandal – are cashing in on their royal titles, especially after their dad's medals have been stripped away.

Andrew Lownie, who wrote a book on the former prince, claims the duo utilized their titles for business opportunities, even though they are not working royals.

The author points out that the business trip Beatrice took took place in Saudi Arabia, for an appearance at an investment summit last year, which almost coincided with the decision by the monarch to strip away Andrew's royal title.

Similarly, her daughter Princess Eugenie also made trips to the Middle East for commercial activities. Her base of work is in Qatar, Lownie says, where she serves as a director at the contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

But in the wake of the York sisters' parents' names surfacing in the infamous Epstein files, they are urged to remove their titles.

“They should renounce their titles. That's the first thing they should do because that's why there is interest," Lownie tells the Express.

"She’s always Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice when she’s doing things promoting businesses in the Middle East – that's utilising her royal position. She’s really Mrs Mapelli Mozzi now, but if she were billed as that, no one would give a few minutes," he continues.

"So they need to stop using their royal status in order to make money for themselves, which is exactly what their parents did."

Thames Valley Police arrested Andrew, who was later released after nearly 12 hours in custody over suspicion of misusing his public office when he was Britain's trade envoy from 2001 to 2011.