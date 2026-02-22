Princess Eugenie, Beatrice receive strong warning after Andrew arrest: 'Zero tolerance'

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have a tough road ahead of them as working royals

A royal expert has issued a strong warning to Princess Eugenie and Beatrice about their future after the arrest of their father Andrew.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich said Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters will likely continue to keep a low profile as their father’s scandals are dealt with by the law.

However, Hilary warned that Eugenie and Beatrice have a tough road ahead of them as working royals.

"They now have tough decisions to make. All children faced with the despicable behavior of their parents have to make such a choice."

She continued that King Charles wanted to protect his nieces Eugenie and Beatrice from the public scrutiny surrounding Andrew, however, the 'crown must always come first'.

The expert said, "King Charles has wanted to project his charitable, forgiving nature by including both girls at public family events.

"He is profoundly concerned about them. But the institution must be protected first. Still, he doesn’t want to punish his nieces for their father’s debauchery."

Moreover, the expert warned them about Prince William.

"Their only chance of any sort of inclusion in the royal family is if they remain scandal-free, as well as totally and utterly supportive of the royal family, hence the choices they must make," said Fordwich.

The Prince of Wales, Prince William, their cousin, will not bow to sentiment like his father King Charles regarding Eugenie and Beatrice, Hilary warned and added “His focus as heir to the throne will be on the long-term survival of the monarchy. He will enforce a tougher stance, limiting all non-working royals."

She went on saying, "Prince William is well known to have zero tolerance for any reputational risk."