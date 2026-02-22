Kate Middleton makes glitzy return to BAFTAs after cancer diagnosis

Prince William and Kate Middleton hit the red carpet in style

Kate Middleton and Prince William made a joint appearance at BAFTAs, their first engagement together at the event since the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

Kate last time attended the BAFTAs in 2023.

The Mirror shared photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales, and reported the royal couple stepped out for the key event as they distance themselves from Andrew - who was arrested on Thursday.

The report further said William and Kate hit the red carpet in style as they stepped out for the star-studded British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs), an event they have attended together for years since 2017.

The future king and queen’s presence is key for the awards ceremony, with William having served as the fifth president of the organisation since 2010.

Kate has not attended BAFTA awards ceremony, dubbed the British version of the Oscars, for three years, due to her cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment plan and recovery.

Meanwhile, this is also Kate Middleton and Prince William’s first joint appearance following the arrest of Andrew.

King Charles' younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from police custody on Thursday evening after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66 on Thursday, had been questioned all day by detectives from Thames Valley Police.

Moreover, King Charles has given his permission for staff to hand over sensitive documents and files relating to Andrew’s work as the UK's trade envoy.