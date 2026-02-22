Photo: Ryan Coogler makes rare statements about his impact on 'Black cinema'

Ryan Coogler has opened up about the inspiration behind the kinds of stories he brings to the screen.

In a recent conversation with Deadline, the filmmaker reflected on why many of his films highlight Black characters and perspectives, while also sharing how he personally views cinema as a whole.

When asked about this, the Black Panther director described cinema as something much larger than a single category.

"What I’ll say to add to that is, I see cinema as a quilt, you know?"

Coogler explained that he admired films long before he ever imagined becoming a director himself. According to him, many of the pieces of that “quilt” that resonated with him the most were created by Black artists and storytellers.

"And I came up admiring that quilt before I even knew I wanted to make movies. And a lot of my favorite squares and pieces of that quilt were made by Black people and people from the diaspora. I felt the most at home in those pieces."

He also shared his appreciation for fellow filmmakers and the sense of creative dialogue he feels within the industry.

"But I admired all of them, and I feel like I’m in conversation with my colleagues."

The director went on to name several filmmakers who inspire him and whose work he deeply respects.

"I look up to them and their work, specifically Spike [Lee], obviously; and John Singleton, rest in peace; Ava DuVernay; Nia DaCosta; Steve McQueen; Barry Jenkins; Jordan Peele. These are all filmmakers that I get inspired by, and I feel like it’s beautiful that I get to make things in the time that they are making them, and for the ones that came before me, I feel like I’m working in that tradition."

He concluded, "It gives me a sense of connectedness and inspiration."