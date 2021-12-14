Social media flooded with memes as students await Shafqat Mehmood's decision on winter vacations

Social media was flooded with memes on Tuesday ahead of the start of a meeting between federal and provincial education ministers to discuss a proposal to move winter vacations of educational institutes ahead to January 2022.

As per a notification issued by the education ministry, the 34th meeting of Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) will be held today to discuss various matters, including vaccination of children between the ages 12 and 18, and shifting of winter vacations to January 2022. The session will be chaired by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood.



Students were seen on edge and taking to Twitter to express their anxiety ahead of the announcement.

This user was ready to declare Mehmood as "his prime minister" if vacations are announced tomorrow.

This Twitterati shared the ever-green Mr Bean meme, where he is seen examining his watch while waiting for something to unfold and in the end, just lying down due to the extended wait period.



One user likened the activity on Twitter to this train chock full of people.



This user quipped: "We've never even waited for the Eid moon announcement as eagerly as Shafqat sahab's decision."



On behalf of all students, this user posted this picture showing youngsters praying in mosques for a favourable decision.



One could not contain their frustration and yelled "Aaaaaaaaaa", adding "Allah have mercy".



This user, who seemed to have been really looking forward to the winter break, shared a crying emoticon with the words "winter vacations please".





