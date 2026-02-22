Biographer exposes aftermath of Meghan Markle’s emotional breakdown

Prince William seems to be tightening his friend circles not just because he is closer to the English throne than ever before but also because of his younger brother, who seems to have hit it off with ITV News anchor Tom Bradby. Who the heir considered a pal before the ‘betrayal’ of him joining the Sussexes for a 2019 South Africa documentary.

The entire thing has been explained in an excerpt from the upcoming biography by Russell Myers that the Wales’ had an active hand in helming. The book in question is said to release on March 10, 2026 and is titled, William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story.

Now with a well place source has explained all that happened in the weeks that followed this ‘betryal’ because, “William felt betrayed and severely let down. He considered Tom a friend, they had always got on and Harry was close to him too, but (William) never thought (Bradby) would take a side like he did.”

The same insider even doubled down, calling the betral personally ‘profound’, and not just a professional disagreement.” For those unversed, “he had trusted Tom as someone who understood the sensitivities of family dynamics and royal life, and he felt that trust had been mishandled. In his view, the documentary crossed an unspoken boundary, leaving him deeply disappointed and convinced that he had been let down by someone he had once regarded as a friend.”

Another key reason things went south is because in William's eyes, Tom's program “stopped being an objective piece of reporting” and instead turned into a kind of endorsement of the anti-royal narrative that Harry and Meghan's were sharing.

According to RadarOnline, “he believed Tom had blurred the line between journalist and confidant, and that shift fundamentally altered how he viewed him.”

Furthermore, “for William, trust is binary – once he concluded that Tom had aligned himself too closely with one side of a deeply personal family matter, the damage was irreversible. After that, there was no realistic path to repairing the relationship.”

“Tom knew full well what Meghan was accused of and chose not to raise it in the documentary, whilst she ran roughshod over the family. As far as (William) was concerned, the friendship was over there and then,” the insider said before signing off.