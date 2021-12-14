Students left in the lurch as final decision on winter vacations to be taken by NCOC tomorrow

A meeting of the federal and provincial education ministers being chaired by Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram, in Islamabad, on December 14, 2021.

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the federal and provincial education ministers has decided that the final decision on a proposal to reschedule the winter vacations of educational institutes will be taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) tomorrow.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram presided over the meeting.

According to a statement by a spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, recommendations were sought by all provincial ministers regarding the winter break during the meeting.

The statement said that the final decision in this regard will be taken tomorrow by the NCOC.

Sources close to the development said that a decision to set the winter break from December 25 to January 5 was reached in the meeting.

Sindh, which has already announced winter holidays in all educational institutes from December 20 to January 1 and was set to resume academic activities on January 3, will put the matter before its provincial steering committee, the sources said.

The sources added that except for Sindh, all other provinces were in agreement regarding the revised dates.



Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the education ministry said that all provinces and text book boards were directed to publish the cabinet-approved political map in their books.

Books in different provinces were published with different maps, it was observed.

Earlier, a notification issued by the education ministry stated that the 34th meeting of Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) will be held today to discuss various matters, including vaccination of children between the ages 12 and 18, and shifting of winter vacations to January 2022.

Sources privy to the matter said that the government wanted to defer the winter vacation till January so that the ongoing vaccination drive could be completed.