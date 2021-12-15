Going beyond notice

In modern democracies, the state is considered a mother that dotes on its weakest sons and daughters. Social democratic political entities try to win hearts and minds of their people through extensive welfare projects aimed at providing free education, ensuring decent housing and making quality healthcare accessible to all their citizens at subsidised rates instead of lecturing their people on patriotism and national security.

Unfortunately in our country the state tried to resort to sledgehammer tactics aimed at coercing people into submission. Anyone who dared to question the imprudent policies of the state was declared a traitor or less patriotic. Any federating unit that demanded its rights within the framework of the country's constitution was accused of hatching conspiracies against the federation. Any nationalist group that complained about the interference of the federal government in the matters that fall within the jurisdiction of the provincial authority was dubbed a foreign agent.

Such an attitude drove a wedge between the centre and the periphery, creating misgivings between the two and leading in some cases to outright confrontation that proved to be catastrophic for the country. Some short-sighted intellectuals and media persons also sided with state elements, creating an impression that the peripheries were not demanding their legitimate rights but were instead being bankrolled by foreign powers bent on annihilating the land of the pure. The state's coercive apparatus came up with concocted stories in a bid to prove their case, and the gullible were lured into believing this propaganda as a reflection of truth and reality.

This is what we did with the Bengalis who were the founders of Pakistan but were eventually forced to take up arms to challenge the writ of the state. Their alienation was exploited by India that threw support behind the existing separatist feelings – but much before the machinations of New Delhi it was the ruling elite based in Karachi that denigrated the Bengalis, reducing them to the level of second-class citizens. Ayub and his tedious acolytes would show contempt towards their skin colour, height and language. Politicians from the then West Pakistan and media can also not be exonerated since they did the bidding of the powers that be.

The state and politicians did not learn from the debacle of East Pakistan, unfortunately, and have been coming up with harsh policies towards other federating units since then. Z A Bhutto with his feudal ego first targeted the progressive leadership of the country and later picked a fight with the nationalists in Balochistan, dismissing their elected government. His populist regime also banned the National Awami Party that commanded much respect and popularity in parts of the country, especially in the peripheries. This created alienation among the people of the federating units, some of whom also used militancy to achieve their political aims – which did irreparable damage to the country's unity.

While Bhutto and the powerful elements of the state carried out a crackdown against the Baloch, as well as targeting Pakhtun nationalists, General Zia tried to ignite an insurgency in Sindh through his unwise strategies. The dictator also propped up sectarian and some ethnic groups in a bid to weaken the Pakistan People's Party which was seen as a party of the federation. To perpetuate his illegal and unconstitutional rule, Zia also tried to tear down the social fabric of the country by attempting to divide it along sectarian lines.

General Musharraf infuriated Baloch nationalists by insisting on a cantonment that was even rejected by his handpicked provincial assembly. The dictator employed force to frighten people into submission. His catastrophic policies led to the killing of Nawab Akbar Bugti that intensified an insurgency which was triggered by the policies of the enlightened ruler. India used the turmoil in the largest province of our country to defame Pakistan. While India can and should be blamed for adopting such a policy of interference it was also Musharraf's policy that created an opportunity for the country's enemies to hatch a conspiracy against the integrity of the Islamic Republic.

Anger had been simmering in Balochistan since Musharraf's time. The recent protests at Gwadar are just a reflection of these deep-rooted problems, showing the growing alienation among the Baloch. The protests, which began roughly a month ago, have seen tens of thousands of people demand their rights – from the presence of large fishing trawlers encroaching on their livelihood to the lack of health facilities and drinking water.

It is encouraging that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the situation, promising to look into the issue of the trawler mafia but the prime minister should not confine this notice to taking action against the trawler mafia; this protest should prompt the state to ponder over factors that have even compelled people like Maulana Hidayat Ullah to take a hard line. If even someone like him is also furious over the plight of his community then something must be done on an urgent basis before it is too late. This movement needs to be taken seriously. It is a peaceful move on the part of people who want their genuine issues to be addressed.

Many are criticising the prime minister for taking a belated notice but the protest in Gwadar can also teach us a good lesson. This is also an opportunity for the state and the government to realise the negative impacts of self censorship and curbs on the media. This movement should serve as a wake-up call.

We must ask why a province that is rich in mineral resources is suffering from extreme poverty with one of the highest child mortality and malnutrition rates in the country. We must ask what made availability of gas to several parts of Balochistan impossible while other regions of the country enjoy its uninterrupted supply. We should honestly ask ourselves if billions of dollars of investment have really benefited the people of the province. We ought to reevaluate our state structure, and ask why various organs of the state do not reflect adequate representation of Balochistan. These are crucial questions which cannot be answered by taking notice of a certain event. Balochistan is the future of Pakistan. Hostile powers want to see turmoil there in a bid to prevent Pakistan from emerging as a regional hub of trade and commerce. If we want to foil their machinations, we should go beyond this notice.

The writer is a freelance journalist.

