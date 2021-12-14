‘Quality education only way towards positive change’

DADU: The University of Sindh, Dadu Campus’ Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr Azhar Ali Shah, on Monday said quality education is the only way leading to a positive change in a society. He visited the Government Pilot High School, Government Talibul Moula High School and newly-constructed Gharibabad High School, Dadu, where he discussed academic issues and strategies for the development of all the educational institutes in district Dadu.

He also appreciated the efforts of headmasters and faculty members, including Mian Muhammad Pirzado, headmaster government Talibul Moula High School, Aijaz Gohar Lashari, headmaster Government Pilot High School, Tabish Bukhari, Aftab Memon, Saleem Anwar Memon and others for creating cohesive and conducive environment at these institutes.