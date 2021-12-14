PTI leader who slapped cop arrested

MIANWALI: A local PTI leader, Amir Khan Swansi, on Monday was arrested for slapping a policeman during a ‘jalsa’ in Mianwali. According to the police, the incident happened on Saturday during the PTI's rally in Mianwali where Prime Minister Imran Khan was also present, Geo Nwes reported. District Police Officer (DPO) Mianwali said that Amir Khan slapped the policeman when he tried to search him at the entrance. Consequently, a case was registered against the leader. "A case was filed against Amir Khan after an investigation was launched into the incident," the DPO said.
