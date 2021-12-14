Rawalpindi: An oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected office-bearers of Employees Welfare Association of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi was held with Provincial Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yasar Hamayo Sarfaraz in the chair, at the BISE office here on Monday.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Abida Raja, MPA Latasap Satti, Chairman (BISE) Ghulam Dastagir, Director (colleges) Sher Ahmed Satti, Vice-Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority Haroon Kamal Hashmi and several other were present on the occasion.

Raja Yasar Hamayo Sarfaraz in his address said that IT industry needed around 30,000 professionals but unfortunately we did not have quality graduates. We should think about it and needed to overhaul examination system in the country, he said. He condemned ‘Ratta System’ and added that we are introducing a modern examination system in the province. He has announced that there would be no examination fee for government schools students. He also directed to arrange educational workshops for private schools teachers.

RBISE Chairman Dr Ghulam Dastagir in his address said that we are trying to resolve issues of students on priority basis. For this purpose, we have introduced ‘One Window’ operation, he said.

He said that RBISE was number one throughout the Punjab. We have registered total 250 private educational institutions with RBISE in two years, he said. He also said that like Higher Education Commission (HEC), we are going to introduce a ‘ticket’ to attest certificates. The provincial minister announced grant of onetime bonus for the board employees.