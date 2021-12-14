47 corona, 19 dengue cases reported

LAHORE: Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department’s Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said Monday that during the last 24 hours, 47 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province.

In a press statement, he stated that 31 positive cases were reported in Lahore. In the last 24 hours, one death was reported in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 13,049. He said that 15,648 tests were conducted in last 24 hours whereas a total of 8.59 million tests were conducted altogether.

DENGUE: The secretary said that during the last 24 hours, 19 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from across the province. He said that 13 cases were reported in Lahore, one each in Bahawalnagar, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Kasur, Sargodha and Sheikhupura. The secretary said that so far this year, 157 deaths due to dengue fever had been reported in Punjab.

He said that 26,021 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province while 18,367 were reported in Lahore. He said a total of 291 patients were undergoing treatment across Punjab out of which 218 patients were in Lahore hospitals while 73 patients were in other districts of Punjab. In the last 24 hours, 288,780 indoor locations and 72,072 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab.