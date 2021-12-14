Restoring sense

It is fashionable to blame a toxic ‘system’ for most of Pakistan’s ills, including our failings of economy, governance, law and justice as well as the smog casting a dark shadow on our health.

In a sense, this line of thought is highly damaging. It precludes individuals of their responsibility. It instils a mindset, which lays the blame on an imaginary system – one far from the reach of an ordinary mortal to rectify.

This mindset needs a serious overhaul for any worthwhile change to take root in our lives and for the generations to come. Pakistan needs to seriously alter the model of institutional change, otherwise mayhem will continue, no matter how much we chase after external support. The role of human agency is central to institution-building and solving the country’s pending and foreseeable challenges. Better Pakistanis will make a better Pakistan. Individual course correction will lead to a functioning system.

Some truisms of personal success and tranquillity in life are forever true. Yet, with changing context and the advent of a pandemic, we learn a few new aspects to be part of a fulfilling journey of life. There is no exhaustive list of truisms for serenity, but at the minimum, thinking about a few can make living a little more fulfilling. Let us ponder on some these truisms – straightforward and simple, but highly necessary for prosperity at an individual level.

Covid-19 has reinforced a truism that we always knew: if we lose our health, nothing else really matters. Think how much money a billionaire would pay to get a new heart. The lesson is to make healthy eating choices, adopting techniques for a balanced diet, meditation and integrating physical training into our life to maintain mental and physical health – consequently relieving pressure on the national health system.

Two, if we lose our integrity, no degree of success is meaningful. That alone is the most enduring lesson. However, it seems to have lost favour with many of us. Overnight success, cheap fame, fake utterances and pronouncements have found inroads in the minds of many. Success should never produce a hollow feeling when you look in the mirror. This for Pakistan’s nation-building is the most crucial truism to teach our young ones. The much-touted issue of corruption is likely to subside as an outcome.

Three, age should never be a barrier to advancement. We must be prepared to take calculated risks all our life to grow and prosper, our mantra being to continue reinventing ourselves. Life can be an adventure and a challenge. Never be afraid of falling and getting up to start over again. This behaviour should not change as we age. It ensures mental stimulation. I have seen my father in many new roles along the contours of life’s changes, from being a medical doctor, to an educationist, to a prolific writer, to an appreciator of art.

Four, we must take control of our own destiny. Most content people I know have control over their lives and affairs. We should be seeking the independence to do what we want to, when and where we want to do it. Most people remain tied to their jobs, activities or relationships out of economic necessity. They remain stuck in things they dislike. Today you can have a vision or dream of where you want to go, what you want to do. Nurture your passion and contribute towards being an innovative nation.

Five, having a tolerant partner helps balm many travesties of life; someone who can appreciate our search for success and fulfilment. At the same time, it is wise to invest time and effort in our kids – they will be the ones checking on us when we are in the retirement phase. They will be our anchors as life runs its course. They will also define the Pakistan of tomorrow.

Six, life is truly a marathon so never ever give up – especially if you feel you are on the right track. Nevertheless, course correction is part of finding new avenues in life, so you have to know when to hold on or when to fold and put it all behind.

Seven, laughter still is the best medicine. Be able to laugh at yourself and with others. Humour should be part of a daily routine. Eight, life is about learning the art of dealing with people. We can solve almost any issue if we can maintain a smile and a sense of humour and build relationships. Surrounding ourselves with smart people who complement our skills is almost the most sensible thing we can do. Collective productivity improvement for Pakistan depends on individual productivity.

Nine, make memories – with people, with nature, with places. Observe things around you. As they say, people-watching is by far the most entertaining sport in Paris. Observe to learn; from dressing-up, to carrying a particular demeanour – there is always something to learn.

Last but not the least, read in the morning and read while falling asleep – from newspapers to books. Knowledge resides in what people have penned down. Develop a yearning for reading, and you will always have something smart to say, a conversation starter. You will make an impact in the neighbourhood gathering, to the meetings at work.

Life should not be an ordinary journey to the grave. It is not the breaths we take, it is the moments, which take our breath away that matter. Life should be breathtaking at times, entwined with loads of hard work, interspersed with enjoyment and courtesy to others in every utterance – as Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) said, a Muslim is one from whose tongue and hand people are safe.

Life should end with a heart, mind and soul, fully used and worn out. Looking back one should feel: what a remarkable journey it has been. It will be individuals with this kind of journey that will form the better Pakistan we all are longing for.

The writer is former advisor,Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan. He tweets @KhaqanNajeeb

