 
close
Monday December 13, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Two prisoners die in Camp Jail

December 13, 2021

LAHORE: Two prisoners of Camp Jail died here on Sunday. A prisoner named Sarfraz of Kot Radha Kishan was shifted to Services Hospital where he expired. Another prisoner of Camp Jail identified as Abdul Salam, an accused of a robbery, expired in a local hospital ten days after he got a head injury in the jail.