Governor signs Punjab LG Ordinance 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Saturday signed the Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 into law, which was earlier approved by the Punjab cabinet.

The governor termed the new local government system a better system to empower people in the real sense and realization of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s promise to devolve power to the lower level. He said the people of Punjab will become prosperous through this system.

Speaking on the occasion of signing the ordinance, Sarwar said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been promising a strong local government system in Punjab from the day one and today he fulfilled his promise. The PTI government will ensure all measures for the development of Pakistan. The prosperity of the people of Pakistan is the first priority of the PTI government and the government is ensuring transparency and merit in the institutions at all levels.

He said the work done by the government to strengthen the institutions in Pakistan is exemplary. The PTI government has also fulfilled its promise to devolve powers to lower levels through the new local government system in Punjab. For the first time, the people will elect their mayors directly by their vote and with the power of vote, people will be able to elect the representatives of their choice. There is no doubt that the new local government system in Punjab will strengthen democracy.

He said that under the new system of local government, the government has strengthened mayors and the heads of important institutions have also been transferred. The local body elections in Punjab will be held on a party bases and a new era of development will begin in cities and villages in Punjab and public issues will be resolved at their doorsteps. Principal Secretary to Governor Dr Rashid Mansoor, Special Secretary to Governor Omar Saeed and other officers were present on the occasion.