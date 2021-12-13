Unplanned crises

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected all countries alike. However, the lockdowns have impacted the country’s national and international interests. Exporters from Pakistan were unable to process their orders and the payments from previous orders were halted. Owing to the non-availability of raw materials and reduced incomes, industries shut down and people lost their jobs. According to the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), millions of people lost their jobs, especially semi-skilled and daily wage earners.
In view of the grim scenario, the government needs to devise a comprehensive long-term plan to mitigate economic losses.
Ahsan Murtaza
Islamabad
