AU Zafar passes away

Islamabad: Amanullah Zafar, known to many as A U Zafar , former Federal Secretary Information and General Manager Pakistan Railways passed away on Thursday here, says a press release.

His fearless approach to life made him one of Pakistan greatest treasures and he served his country par excellence. A.U. Zafar was a

bureaucrat, technocrat, diplo­mat, businessman, p­ro­f­es­­si­onal and sportsman. He served Pakistan in various capacities including Secretary Planning and Development, Consul General of Pakistan in Hong Kong and Deputy Head of Mission in Pakistan Embassy in Belgium. He also served as the President of Ferozsons Laboratories.