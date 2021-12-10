Winter vacations in Sindh to begin on Dec 20

The School Education and Literacy Department’s Steering Committee on Wednesday announced winter vacations to be observed from December 20 to January 1 in all public and private educational institution of the province.
The schools will reopen on January 3, 2022, according to the announcement. SLED Secretary Ghulam Akbar Leghari chaired a meeting of the working committee, and decided on a 12-day winter vacation starting on December 20.
A notification to this effect will be issued after approval from Education Minister Sardar Shah. A SLED official told education reporters that the meeting was informed that since the curriculum had been changed and subjects increased for the ninth and tenth classes under the new scheme of studies, the holidays could not be extended.
