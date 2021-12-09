Yasmin thanks China for providing vaccines

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for support in vaccination at the third Pak-China Medi Congress and 35th biennial medical conference under Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) at a local hotel here on Wednesday.

In her speech, the minister said, “Pak-China friendship is time tested. When our vaccine delivery from COVEX was hampered, China came forward to support us.

People are thankful to the Chinese government for providing them free vaccines in the time of need. Pakistan was able to produce indigenous vaccines with Chinese support.”

Dr Yasmin said Punjab achieved the target of vaccination of 92pc children in 2021 which was actually set for 2023. “The World Health Organization has supported us for Corona vaccination. Punjab has not reported a single polio case in last one year.

Pakistan will very soon able to make its way to Polio free countries. Punjab recently ran a very successful Measles-Rubella Campaign,” she said. In his speech, Deputy Consul General Chinese Consulate Ping Xing Wu said he greatly admired the services of Dr Yasmin Rashid for the people of Punjab. He assured cooperation with PMA shall continue.