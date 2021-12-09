4.1 magnitude quake jolts Karachi

KARACHI: An earthquake measuring 4.1 on Richter scale jolted buildings and structures in Karachi on Wednesday night, causing fear and panic among people in different localities of the city.

Tremors were felt across Karachi at around 10.16pm and people from different city areas reported the jolts, however, there were no immediate reports of any damage or casualty from anywhere in the city.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials said the epicenter of the earthquake was in district Malir while the depth of the quake was 15 kilometres. "There is an active fault line in Malir River which sometimes results in mild to moderate tremors in the area. This fault line has not generated any severe earthquake in last several decades", Ameer Hyder, Director Met Karachi told The News.

He maintained that 4.1 magnitude earthquake is not a serious issue and usually such types of tremors don't result in any structural damage. Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) as well as Karachi Metropolitan Corporation officials said there were no reports of any damage or casualties due to tremors in the city but teams were out for assessing the situation. On the other hand people from Malir, Gulistan Jauhar, Gulshan Iqbal and areas as forest Clifton reported tremors.