ACE issues annual report on Int’l Anti-Corruption Day

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, Director General M Gohar Nafees issued annual performance report of the provincial anti-corruption watchdog on the eve of International Anti-Corruption Day 2021 in a ceremony at Anti-Corruption Headquarters on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, DG Gohar Nafees said that during year 2021, ACE received a total of 28,756 complaints across Punjab out of which 28,352 were disposed of. Around 6,929 inquires were initiated and 1,530 cases of corruption were registered against corrupt government officers while another 1,739 were arrested on various corruption charges. He said ACE recovered a huge amount of over Rs28.770 billion from December 2020 to December 2021, including Rs21.560 billion in the form of amount of the retrieved state land. A total of 77,533 kanals and 18 marlas of land was retrieved from various grabbers across Punjab, he informed.

The ACE recovered an amount of Rs17.180 billion indirectly while Rs910 million directly in the form of various govt dues. ACE DG shared that 1,739 officials were arrested in different cases of corruption. One officer of BS-21, nine officers of BS-19, 51 officers of BS-18, 68 officers of BS-17, 17 officers of BS-16 and 1,539 officials from grade one to fifteen were arrested by ACE. In the end, the DG presented a farewell shield to spokesperson for ACE Waqar Azeem Jappa for his meritorious services for Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Agency.