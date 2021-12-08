 
December 08, 2021
Spain to start vaccinating children aged 5-11 next week

By AFP
December 08, 2021

Madrid: Spain on Tuesday approved Covid-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11, an age group where coronavirus cases are spreading rapidly, with the immunisation drive to start next week. The decision comes after the European Union’s drug regulator last month cleared Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for use among five- to 11-year-olds, in the first such jab to be approved within the bloc for that age group.