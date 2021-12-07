Policeman killed in Ghotki

SUKKUR: A policeman was killed in the firing of criminals in Ghotki on Monday. The policeman Sajjad Hussain Malik was killed by criminals when the law enforcement agency was pursuing them. The gang was trying to escape after a theft incident, which was intercepted by the police. In the exchange of fire, Sajjad Malik was martyred.
