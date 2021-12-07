Two army pilots martyred in Siachen copter crash

RAWALPINDI: Two pilots of the Pakistan Army Aviation embraced martyrdom Monday after their helicopter crashed in Siachen.

According to the ISPR, Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb were martyred in the incident. "Search and rescue helicopters and army troops have reached the incident site," the statement added. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PMLN President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the unfortunate incident.

Shehbaz wrote: “It deeply pains me to learn about the martyrdom of two officers of Pakistan Army in a chopper crash in Siachen. The nation remains in eternal debt to our brave soldiers whose sacrifices ensure our safety and future. May Allah rest their souls in peace!”

Extending her condolences, PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif wrote on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened by the martyrdom of two Pakistan Army pilots Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb in the Siachen helicopter crash. “Extremely distressed and I salute the brave sons of Pakistan. Heartfelt prayers for the family of the martyrs.”