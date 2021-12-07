National Voters’ Day: PTI believes in power of vote, true democracy, says minister

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Monday said that vote was of paramount importance and part and parcel of a democratic polity.

“Democracy always gives full awareness to all and sundry in a society about their basic rights, while living nations thrive in a democratic spirit,” the minister said in a message on the eve of National Voters’ Day.

The National Voters’ Day is being marked on December 7 today.Faisal Amin Gandapur urged the people to wholeheartedly participate in the upcoming local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and elect their sincere representatives.

“The local bodies are the nurseries of democracy,” he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the only party that came into power after 23 years of political struggle of the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Whenever the other political parties or its leadership fell due to its any misdeeds, it started looking towards the democratic forces for its rescue as their savior, and that was the reason why martial law was imposed on the people of Pakistan for a longer time in the past,” he maintained.

Faisal Amin Gandapur added that the recent legislation of giving the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis and introducing EVM for eliminating the chances of rigging in every elections was a testimony that PTI believed in true democracy.