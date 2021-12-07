Virtual summit on medical sociology and public health held

Rawalpindi:The Department of Sociology at Fatima Jinnah Women University has organised 1st International Health Virtual Summit on Medical Sociology and Public Health in collaboration with Huston-Tillitson University USA, partnership by Sustainable social Development Organization (SSDO), The FEEEL and DiriTalnets.

The opening ceremony was held at Fatima Jinnah Women University while the closing ceremony was virtual. Three days virtual summit ascertaining the sociological interrelations between health, illness and medicine aims to bring together leading medical sociologists, sociologists, social workers, policy makers, healthcare professionals, social science researchers, and academicians, to exchange and share their experiences and research results about all aspects of medical sociology and public health keeping in mind the current pandemic of COVID-19 and healthcare practices in the new normal.