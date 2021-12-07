Mob rule can’t be allowed, says govt

A meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair in Islamabad has decided to implement a comprehensive strategy to curb Sialkot like incidents and ensure strict punishments to all the perpetrators.-Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Top civilian and military leadership Monday expressed serious concern over the cruel act of killing of the Sri Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadanage and asserted individuals and mobs could not be allowed to take the law into their hands and such acts could not be tolerated.

In this context, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting to review the overall security situation in the country. The meeting was attended by Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yousaf, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and senior military and civil officers.

The meeting expressed serious concern over the cruel act of killing of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadanage in Sialkot and expressed the resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice. The participants of the meeting were of the view that individuals and mobs could not be allowed to take the law into their hands and such incidents cannot be tolerated. Therefore, a comprehensive strategy shall be implemented to curb such incidents and strict punishments to all the perpetrators shall be ensured.

The meeting also praised the bravery and courage of Malik Adnan who endangered his own life to save Priyantha Diyawadanage. The meeting also conveyed deepest condolences to the family of late Priyantha Diyawadanage.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Sialkot tragedy has hanged our heads in shame. According to details, Imran Khan chaired a meeting on the law and order situation in the country in which he was presented a report on the Sialkot incident, reported a private news channel.

Prime Minister directed to ensure that those involved in the incident get exemplary punishments and justice is done. Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Commander Peshawar Corps Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, sources said.

During the meeting, matters related to Afghanistan's ongoing situation and the Pakistan-Afghan border came under discussion, sources said, reported Geo News. Other prominent federal ministers were also present during the meeting, sources added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said the elements responsible for the Sialkot incident would be taken to task and no leniency would be shown in that regard.

During a meeting with Sri Lankan High Commissioner Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama, he expressed condolences to the victim’s family and the people of Sri Lanka on behalf of the people of Pakistan and the incumbent government over the tragic death of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara. Pakistanis shared the pain of the aggrieved family, he said and assured of their full support.

The High Commissioner expressed his gratitude to the government of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking stringent action against the culprits involved in the incident. “This incident will not affect bilateral ties between the two friendly countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to review the National Action Plan after the Sialkot incident and analyse why the National Action Plan was not implemented in letter and spirit.

“We have to analyse why the National Action Plan was not being implemented as extremism is increasing in the society and we have to take action against it,” said Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari while talking to newsmen following a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.