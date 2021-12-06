Weekly positivity of COVID-19 jumps to 0.88pc from 0.58pc in ICT; DHO ICT expects rise, advises people to follow SOPs

Islamabad: The weekly positivity rate of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory registered an upward trend for the last one week and it happened after the second week of August this year that the weekly positivity of the infection started shooting up again in the federal capital.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the weekly positivity rate for the last week has skewed upward with 0.88 per cent while it was 0.58 per cent in the previous week. All those who have not got their second dose of vaccination against COVID-19 on the due date should walk to the nearest centre to get the second dose, he said.

It is alarming that Dr. Zaeem expecting a rise in number of COVID-19 patients advised people to follow standard operating procedures to check spread of coronavirus. We are expecting a rise, follow SOPs, he said.

It is much alarming that both the number of confirmed cases and the number of active cases from ICT are on the rise for the last one week. As many as 261 new cases have been reported from ICT in the last one week. The number of active cases from ICT has jumped to 344 on Sunday that was 269 seven days back.

The virus has also claimed six lives in the last one week from the federal capital though no death due to the illness has been reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours. As many as 43 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities of which 39 were reported from the federal capital.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate of COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district has turned out to be 0.31 per cent that was 0.50 per cent for the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 39 new patients have been tested positive from ICT taking the tally to 107,887 of which 958 patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19. To date, a total of 106,585 patients from ICT have recovered.

On the other hand, confirmation of four patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 36314 of which 34,984 patients have recovered while 1,219 have lost their lives.