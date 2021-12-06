 
Monday December 06, 2021
National

Punjab CM greets Sindhi people

December 06, 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated the people of Sindh on Sindhi Culture Day. The chief minister said that the culture of Sindh, having colours of love and unity, is one of the ancient and unique cultures of the world. Sindhi are our brethren.