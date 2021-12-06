Singapore reports 552 new Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 552 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said in a press release. Of the new cases, 523 were in the community, 14 were in migrant worker dormitories and 15 were imported cases, bringing the total tally in the country to 269,211.

A total of 863 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 155 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward, six cases being unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU, and 52 cases being critically ill and intubated in the ICU. —Xinhua