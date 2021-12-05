133 Hindu pilgrims arrive in Pakistan

LAHORE: A total of 133 Hindu pilgrims from India led by Yudhister Lal arrived in Pakistan through Wagha border to participate in the 313th birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Shadaram Sahib.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Deputy Secretary General Faraz Abbas welcomed the pilgrims at the border on behalf of the ETPB chairman and presented a bouquet to them.

Sharing his feelings on their arrival in Pakistan, group leader Yudhister Lal expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made by the government, the ETPB and other relevant departments for Hindu Yatrees. He said Pakistan is a land of various religions, adding that shrines of spiritual leaders and saints of many religions as well as their holy places are situated in Pakistan.

Lal said all Hindu pilgrims were very happy over the visit and he, on behalf of all the pilgrims, was appreciative of the Pakistani government for making comprehensive arrangements to facilities the visiting Hindu pilgrims.

The pilgrims later left for Shadani Darbar in Mirpur (Sindh) in four buses under strict security arrangements. The central ceremony would be held at the Shadani Darbar on Dec 7-8, 2021.

Security Officer Amjad Altaf and local Hindu leaders were also present to welcome the pilgrims.