Welfare of staff top priority: CCPO

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev visited police station Manga Mandi, listened to the problems of the staff and issued orders for their earliest redress.

SSP Administration Mubashir Maken, SP Operations Sadar division Hafeez ur Rehman Bugti, SP Investigation Hamza Aman Ullah, SDPO Raiwind ASP Bilal Mahmood, SHO and Incharge Investigation, all the staff of the police station was present on this occasion. Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said, welfare of staff and improvement in the working environment of the police stations was his top priority as the police station is the basic unit of department and main source of provision of justice to the citizens.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said the purpose of his visits of police stations is to get awareness about the problems being faced by the staff regarding issues of their residence, health, education of their children and departmental matters. The CCPO said it would be our utmost effort to provide basic facilities including pure drinking water, standardized fixture and furniture in the police stations. He directed the PS staff to make it mandatory to enter their time of arrival and departure from police stations. SHOs should give daily targets to their subordinate staff to curb crimes in their area of jurisdictions including crackdown on persons involved in organized crimes. The incidents of robbery and motorcycles theft and snatching should be controlled by effective patrolling, Fayyaz Ahmad Dev directed. The officers and officials proved to be involved in misuse of their official status and powers would be dealt with iron hands, the CCPO warned. The police officers must have complete knowledge about their subordinate staff as they are part of police family.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev inspected different parts of Manga Mandi police station including front desk, lock ups, barracks, reporting rooms, toilets, record room. He directed concerned police officers to improve the facilities and cleanliness condition in the police station. CCPO Lahore announced cash award and commendation certificates for the staff of Manga Mandi police station for best as well as neat and clean uniform. He also announced awards to the police personnel with exceptional performance to arrest gangs and proclaimed offenders.