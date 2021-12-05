Meesha appears in court

LAHORE: Finally singer Meesha Shafi has appeared in the court in a case against her and others for allegedly running a social media smear campaign against singer Ali Zafar.
Meesha appeared before the court and moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance. The court has sought arguments from Ali’s counsel on Meesha’s application by Dec 18. In September, the FIA Cybercrime Wing had registered a case against singer Meesha Shafi, actress Iffat Omar and seven others for their alleged involvement in a vilification campaign against singer Ali Zafar.
The FIA had registered the case on a complaint moved by Ali Zafar. The accused nominated in the FIR include Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, Leena Ghani, Fareeha Ayub, Maham Javaid, Ali Gul, Haseemuz Zaman Khan, Humna Raza and Syed Faizan Raza.
LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Saturday.According to details, Nayyer...
LAHORE : At least 7131 cases were registered against professional beggars across the province and 7430 accused were...
LAHORE: Al-Khidmat Foundation Central Punjab and Punjab Baitul Maal distributed 50 sewing machines, 30 wheelchairs, 20...
LAHORE : Workers, students, peasants and trade union leaders from public and private enterprises across Pakistan...
LAHORE: Ambassador of Argentina to Pakistan Leopoldo Francisco Shores Saturday called for a new strategy to cement...
LAHORE: The District Administration retrieved 2 kanals and 19 marlas of state land worth Rs 80 million through three...