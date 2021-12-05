Meesha appears in court

LAHORE: Finally singer Meesha Shafi has appeared in the court in a case against her and others for allegedly running a social media smear campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

Meesha appeared before the court and moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance. The court has sought arguments from Ali’s counsel on Meesha’s application by Dec 18. In September, the FIA Cybercrime Wing had registered a case against singer Meesha Shafi, actress Iffat Omar and seven others for their alleged involvement in a vilification campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

The FIA had registered the case on a complaint moved by Ali Zafar. The accused nominated in the FIR include Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, Leena Ghani, Fareeha Ayub, Maham Javaid, Ali Gul, Haseemuz Zaman Khan, Humna Raza and Syed Faizan Raza.