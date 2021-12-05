aDisorganised departments

A number of government departments and private institutions are performing unsatisfactorily. Paperwork is slow and incomplete. People are forced to make countless visits for minor things. To make matters worse, it seems that these officers have no interest in even trying to improve the working systems of their departments or addressing genuine complaints of people.
Without immediate termination of the most inefficient and irresponsible officers, changes and improvements cannot be brought about.
Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan
Rawalpindi
