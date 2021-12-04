Pak women team to compete in IOC cricket events

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan women cricket team will participate in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to be held from July 28 to August 8, 2021 and in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou (China) from September 10-25.

A meeting was held by Mrs Tania Malik, Head of Women’s Cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board with Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary General, Pakistan Olympic Association at the Olympic House in Lahore to discuss the arrangements for participation of women cricketers in these events.

It was resolved that both the organisations will keep close liaison to ensure that arrangements are made as per the timeline of the Organizing Committee.