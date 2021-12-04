Ballooning expenses

The government is continuously increasing the rates of electricity and other utilities on the instructions of the IMF and the World Bank. When this government came to power three years ago, most small households used to pay around Rs3000 per month for electricity, but now their bills have ballooned to over Rs10,000 per month due to the non-stop increase in per unit price.

If the rates of utilities continue to increase at this pace, how will the poor survive? Monthly income and salaries have increased only marginally compared to expenses. The government must tackle the situation before it gets even worse.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi