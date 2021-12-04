SSGC to produce biogas as pilot project: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday highlighted the importance of biogas production and said that for a long time, the country has been ignoring its "huge potential."

Taking to Twitter, the energy minister said that considering the importance of biogas, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has now invited the expression of interest for producing biogas in its franchise area, Geo News reported.

"SSGC is expecting to produce 4-5 mmcfd through this endeavour as a pilot project," the minister said. According to the National Grid, biogas is a renewable fuel that is produced by breaking down organic matter — such as food scraps and animal waste.

Once produced, biogas can be used as fuel for vehicles, for generating electricity, and forheating. It is pertinent to mention that the development comes amid a gas shortage in the country as last month, the government had decided to continue gas supply to the power and fertiliser sectors.

On the other hand, domestic and industrial consumers will suffer shortages amid a major gas shortfall in the country during the winter season. Pakistan is expected to be hit by a major gas crisis this year like every year for several reasons, according to official sources.

One of the reasons is that local discoveries of gas have witnessed a dip, so the domestic gas reserves are depleting, the sources explained, adding that the local gas supply stood at 4,300 mmcfd a few years back but now it has depleted and stands at 3,300 mmcfd.