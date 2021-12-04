 
close
Saturday December 04, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

CJCSC, DG Strategic Plans Division call on PM

By APP
December 04, 2021
CJCSC, DG Strategic Plans Division call on PM

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and Director General Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Lt. General Nadeem Zaki Manj called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday. Professional matters pertaining to defence of the country were discussed in the meeting.