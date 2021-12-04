FBR, PIDE sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday for provision of evidence-based policy reforms solution, a statement said.

As per the agreement, both institutions would encourage their staff to strengthen cooperation in broad areas of tax policy and reforms.

The two government bodies aims to work together for mutual benefit and develop a collaborative framework to benefit from each others’ initiatives and working procedures in addition to supporting collaboration among researchers associated with both organizations.

DG FBR Dr. Nasir Khan and pro-vice-chancellor at PIDE Dr. Durre Nayab signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization.

They agreed on jointly conducting collaborative research and short-term research activities. The implementation mechanism of these activities would be devised mutually and would be subject to additional protocols, the MoU stated.

Both organizations would be jointly responsible for nominating focal persons for implementing objectives agreed under the MOU in their respective organizations and communicate with each other.

The focal persons of FBR and PIDE will meet regularly to develop a work plan with clear timelines. In addition, FBR will assign research studies/reports and any other assessments to PIDE and the institute would provide detailed methodology along with the level of efforts (LoE). The MOU would be effective for three years from the date of final signature and may be modified or extended by mutual written agreement by both organizations.