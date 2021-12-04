Boy arrested for harassing girl

LAHORE:A suspected boy Asad was arrested for sexually harassing a student in the Ravi Road police limits on Friday.

The suspect had been harassing a female student using different phone numbers. The victim party when checked for it, he turned out to be their neighbour. Police following a complaint from victim family arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.

Body recovered: Body of a 45-year-old man with marks of torture was recovered from BRB canal on Friday. The body was removed to morgue. A passerby spotted the body floating in canal and alerted area police which reached the spot and fished out the body. The body was decomposed signifying the victim might have been dumped few days before.

Monkey captured: A monkey surprisingly appeared on Main Ferozepur Road near Gaddafi Stadium on Friday. Reportedly, a monkey came in front of vehicles and got panicked and kept on jumping from one side to the other creating nuisance and fear of collision for commuters. After witnessing monkey on Main Ferozepur Road, nearby people called rescue teams. A Special Animal Rescue team responded to the call and captured it safely. Rescue spokesperson said that monkey was saved alive but its life was in danger on the main road.

injured: Two persons were injured after a wall collapsed near Bhatti Gate on Friday. The victims were busy in their routine work in a fish market. Suddenly, a wall collapsed. As a result, the victims received injuries. Nearby people called rescue teams. The rescuers reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

accidents: Around nine people died, whereas 1,057 were injured in 998 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours. Out of this, 594 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.