Govt urged to improve economy

LAHORE: Economic and public policy experts on Thursday urged the government to take adequate measures to improve economy and design policies to ensure a stable economic environment.
Experts presented a report ‘Changing World – Pakistan Reset’, suggesting policies to ‘reset’ the economy to its long-term potential growth path and inextricable nexus between technological advancement and economic development.
Burki Institute of Public Policy launched the report at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), which was largely attended by economists from public & private sectors, institutions, academia, and civil society organizations.
The report provides an overview of the economic situation of Pakistan and pathway ahead in the wake of geo strategic/geo political and geo economic dynamic in the region, pursuant to the consecutive waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.
LCCI president Mian Nauman Kabir said Pakistan's economy had just started moving towards stability. Unfortunately, the outbreak of Corona pandemic adversely affected the global economy, he added.
The speakers stressed that the public policy should focus harness of youth asset, information technology, and small and medium enterprises. They called for a stable domestic macro-policy environment to cope the key long-term challenges being faced by the country.
Brussels: Brussels slapped fines totalling 344 million euros Thursday on Barclays, RBS, HSBC and Credit Suisse after...
KARACHI: United Bank Limited and U Microfinance Bank Limited recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs850 per tola on Thursday.According to the data released by All...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $275 million or 1.2 percent in the week ended on November 26,...
Hong Kong: Cathay Pacific has been hit by a wave of pilot resignations in recent weeks as resentment over Hong Kong´s...
Rio de Janeiro: Brazil´s economy, the largest in Latin America, slid into recession in the third quarter of 2021 as...