Govt urged to improve economy

LAHORE: Economic and public policy experts on Thursday urged the government to take adequate measures to improve economy and design policies to ensure a stable economic environment.

Experts presented a report ‘Changing World – Pakistan Reset’, suggesting policies to ‘reset’ the economy to its long-term potential growth path and inextricable nexus between technological advancement and economic development.

Burki Institute of Public Policy launched the report at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), which was largely attended by economists from public & private sectors, institutions, academia, and civil society organizations.

The report provides an overview of the economic situation of Pakistan and pathway ahead in the wake of geo strategic/geo political and geo economic dynamic in the region, pursuant to the consecutive waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

LCCI president Mian Nauman Kabir said Pakistan's economy had just started moving towards stability. Unfortunately, the outbreak of Corona pandemic adversely affected the global economy, he added.

The speakers stressed that the public policy should focus harness of youth asset, information technology, and small and medium enterprises. They called for a stable domestic macro-policy environment to cope the key long-term challenges being faced by the country.