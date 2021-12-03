Gold rates up Rs850/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs850 per tola on Thursday.
According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs123,650 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs729 to Rs106,010.
In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $9 to $1,777 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.
