Forex reserves drop to $22.498bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $275 million or 1.2 percent in the week ended on November 26, the State Bank of Pakistan reported on Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $22.498 billion, compared with $22.773 billion in the previous week.

The reserves of the center bank declined by $244 million to $16.01 billion. The reserves held by commercial banks also fell to $6.488 billion from $6.519 billion.